Tanya A. (Hayhoe) Steckroat

Age 41, of Trenton, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Trenton.
Tanya was born Aug. 29, 1981, in Owosso to Clayton and Sandra (Bunker) Hayhoe. Tanya married Gregory Steckroat in Wyandotte on March 2, 2007. Tanya was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake.
Tanya is survived by her wonderful, loving husband Greg; mother Sandy Hayhoe of Owosso; sister Heather (Thomas Jr.) Lavrack of Birch Run; and niece and nephew Ellan and Evan Lavrack of Birch Run.
She was predeceased by her dad Clayton Hayhoe; grandparents Harold and Sharon Bunker; and uncle Harold ‘Butch’ Bunker.
