Margaret Elaine Lopez

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. today.
Margaret was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Harrietta, the daughter of Earl and Wanneta (Aludrich) Porter.
Margaret enjoyed her annual Bingo and casino trips with her friends and loved spending time with her family.
She married Mauro Lopez in 1956. He predeceased her Feb. 8, 1999.
Margaret worked as a housekeeper at Pleasant View and Memorial Healthcare for many years.
Margaret is survived by children Thomas Brewer, Frances Brewer, Barbara Hammond, Ruthann Sanders, Paul (Janet) Brewer, Debra Mann, Mauro (Debra) Lopez and Bruce (Linda) Temple; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Joan Hanson; sister-in-law Lelo Plummer; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by son Ernest Brewer; daughter Bonnie Brewer; brothers Ronald Porter, Cleo Porter and Jerry Plummer; sons-in-law Dave Sanders and Lee Hammond; and sister Etta Zamora.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
