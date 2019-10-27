Passed away Oct. 18, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 99.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert P. Flynn. Together they owned and operated the R.P. Flynn John Deere Dealership for 37 years. Mrs Flynn was active in the Morrice Women’s Club, the Morrice Methodist church and was a founding member of the Perry, Morrice, Shaftsburg ambulance service. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Russell of Bradenton, Florida and Priscilla Flynn of Lansing, grandchildren Kelly (Michael) Morse, David (Heather) Russell and Amy (Mark) McAleer, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Morrice United Methodist Church with the Rev. Coleen Wilsdon officiating.
