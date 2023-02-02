Julia Okenka

Age 94, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Crestwood Cemetery in Grand Blanc on Monday, Feb. 6.
Julia was born in Lennon, on March 10, 1928, the daughter of Isidore and Agnes (Konecny) Kucera, one of two daughters. On Aug. 29, 1953, she married Edward Okenka in Durand. Together they raised a family of three children. Julia, in her working years, worked at Simplicity of Durand, Lennon Manufacturing and Durand City Hall as a bookkeeper or secretary. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking, playing the guitar, needlework and crocheting.
She is survived by her children Kathy Root of Bancroft, Timothy (Sherry) Okenka of Washington Township and Kenneth Okenka of Wixom; four grandchildren Nicole Root and John Bowles of Redford, Mallory Root of Bancroft, Blake (Allison) Okenka of Sterling Heights and Samantha (Matthew) Szubielski; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, sister, Agnes Tomcala and her parents.
The family would like to thank Welcome Home for their kindness and wonderful staff.
Memorials are suggested to Loaves and Fishes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
