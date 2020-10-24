Bernice Elizabeth Schultz

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Green officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Bernice was born March 23, 1929, in Owosso, the daughter of Arthur and Almeda (Persall) Fitzgerald.
She graduated from Chesaning High School, class of 1947.
Bernice was a member of Corunna United Methodist Church.
She was employed through the years with Memorial Healthcare, Dr. Munson and Shiawassee County clerk and treasurer’s offices.
Bernice is survived by her daughter Diane (Gary) Larobardiere; grandchildren Scott Gorte and Matthew (Kristen) Gorte and twin sister, Berneda Reed; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Dorothy Augustine and Wanda Pincomb; brother Clifford and Fred Fitzgerald.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society or charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
