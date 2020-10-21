Who celebrated his 43rd birthday Oct. 15 with family and friends, passed away unexpectedly due to a tragic event Oct. 16, 2020.
Brian was born in Wyandotte to Mark and Gwen O’Donnell. In 1978, the family moved to Fenton, where Brian resided for the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father Mark Anthony O’Donnell and his brother Mark Edward O’Donnell.
He is survived by his mother Gwendolyn (Baker) Graham; stepfather James Graham; brother Andrew (Dana) O’Donnell; grandmother Elizabeth O’Donnell; aunts Roberta Baker, Ena Baker, Sara Baker, Sylvia Baker, Theresa (Mike) Hicks and Patricia O’Donnell; uncle William (Barbara) Baker; stepuncle Mike Policka; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to family, many close friends, especially those in the Fenton community, grieve the loss of Brian.
Brian graduated from Fenton High School in 1996 and continued his education at Michigan Career and Technical Institution in Plainwell.
From an early age, Brian demonstrated unique and various passions including astronomy, computers, and electronics. Brian was an active member of the Detroit Model Railroad Club, with which he worked tirelessly at maintaining inventories of trains, fundraising, and sharing the historical significance of railroads and the fun of model railroading.
Several of Brian’s personal collection items are on display at the train club, where they will remain for the community to enjoy.
Brian’s servant spirit was reflected in his contributions to Fenton’s community events, such as Applefest and the Fourth of July celebrations. He was always willing to help others in any way he could. Brian was a beloved member of the community and his goodwill and service as a “volunteer ombudsmen” will be deeply missed.
Above Brian’s love for serving the community was his devotion to his family. He was a constant friend and mentor to his brother Andrew, and was proud to serve as best man at his wedding. His interest in learning about how things work continued to grow as he was mentored by his stepfather, Jim. Brian had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, and created bright moments and joy every day with those around him, particularly with his mother Gwen.
Brian had a love for music, especially 1980s rock-and-roll, and was looking forward to attending an upcoming Billy Joel concert. He was also looking forward to spending time with Andrew and Dana at their farm in North Carolina.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road in Fenton, with a sharing of memories by friends from 7 to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel.
The story sharing Friday evening and the funeral service Saturday will be livestreamed at Brian’s obituary page sharpfuneralhomes.com. Interment will occur privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Brian’s memory be made to the Detroit Model Train Club (dmrrc.org), the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan (epilepsymichigan.org) or a charity of your choosing.
