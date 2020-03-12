Age 83, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 26, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Rick Collard and his wife Piri, Tracy Pellett and her husband George, and Michael Collard and his wife Helena.
Her grandchildren include Rob Joslin and his wife Becky, Jason Joslin and his wife Tracey, and Joshua Joslin and his girlfriend Bren Fuhr, Kyle and Katie Ervans and Veronica, and Renee Collard; and great-grandchildren Logan, Kaiden, Caleb and Brayden Joslin.
After her family was grown, Ms. Collard joined the CIA and served in Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, El Salvador, Brazil and Israel. She retired to Punta Gorda, Florida, where she resided for 16 years.
A celebration of life Mass took place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave, St Pete Beach, Florida.
Donations in her memory may be made to the local cancer center.
Please visit beachmemorialchapel.com for extended story and to place a tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.