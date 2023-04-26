Lawrence A. Horton

Age 86, of Naples, Florida, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, to join his deceased family members in Heaven.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1936, to Carl and Flossie (Lawrence) Horton in Owosso.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 86, of Naples, Florida, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, to join his deceased family members in Heaven.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1936, to Carl and Flossie (Lawrence) Horton in Owosso.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1954 and married Kathleen Wallace in 1957. They enjoyed 28 years as residents of Corunna.
Larry served as an Industrial Engineer with Universal Electric, Midland Ross and Echlin in Owosso. He transferred to Marion, North Carolina, in 1985 to assist in the startup of a new venture: Midland Brake Remanufacturing.
He retired in 1998 from Haldex (which purchased Midland Brake) following a combined 33 years of service. Larry enjoyed golfing, camping and Barbershop Quartet singing.
Larry and Kathleen were blessed with three children: Linda, Michael and Andrew. He cherished the time that he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 65 years; sister Martha Gifford of Traverse City; brother Donald Horton of Owosso; daughter Linda Minich of Traverse City; sons Michael (Karen LeValley) Horton of Jackson and Andrew (Jane Hise) Horton of Rising Fawn, Georgia; grandchildren William and Kristin Minich, Lindsey, Jana and Nathan Horton, Amanda Culwell, Kalie Horton, Tasha Sabol and Lawrence Horton; as well as great-grandchildren Gabriel Minich, Shelby, Kendall and Oliver Culwell, Andrew Horton, Zippora and Kennedy Horton and Wilder Sabol.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, James Horton, son-in-law, Ed Minich, brother-in-law, Homer Gifford and sister-in-law, Jackie Horton.
Larry chose to be cremated with no service.
Burial will be at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers, Florida. Contributions can be made in his name to the contributor’s choice.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.