Age 85, of Hillsdale, formally of Durand, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was the daughter of Leonard and Harriet Davis, one of 14 children. She was married for 53 years to Clifford Jensen Jr.; together they raised nine children.
Mrs. Jensen participated in countless volunteer and social activities, including girl scout leader, Special Olympics volunteer, bowling teammate, high school sports and band booster, a member the Clio Moose Lodge and member of the Durand First Baptist Church, on whose behalf she organized and led Sunday worship services at the Durand Convalescent Home for many years.
In 1975, Mrs. Jensen was recognized for her many philanthropic endeavors as the Shiawassee County Woman of the year.
Many will fondly remember her pride in her garden fresh, from-scratch cooking and her passion for board games, sports, and singing. A less known pursuit was her consistent and quiet generosity to those in need.
She is survived by her children Teresa Geeting (Barry McNely), Ken (Cindy) Jensen, Carmaleta (Bob) Empey, Libby Jensen, Corrie (Ross) Cook, Linda (Freddy) Petersen, Clifford (Nora) Jensen III, Eric (Teri) Jensen and Meg (Bruce) Wykes; 35 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings Bessie (Bob) Hursh, Bob Davis, Calvin (Janet) Davis, Earl (Bertha) Davis; in-laws Alice Davis, Dee Davis, Dorothy Davis, George and Heidi Jensen, Shirley Pickering and Muriel Walters; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Jensen Jr.; parents Leonard and Harriet Davis; and siblings Charles, David, Ethel, George, Irene, Joyce, Leonard, Loren and Sarah.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Hampton Funeral Home, 3380 W. Carleton Road in Hillsdale. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Life Song Community Church at 2799 Lake Pleasant Road in Osseo.
Join the family for Saturday visitation prior to the funeral, beginning at 11 a.m. There is a luncheon immediately following the funeral services at the Life Song Community Church.
Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child Life Song Community Church, PO Box 46, Osseo, MI 49266. Please visit hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
