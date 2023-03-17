Donna Jean Donovan

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Private family burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Donna was born April 1, 1946, in Garden City, the daughter of William and Nelda (Shaw) Golsin.
Donna enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, baking, her dog Dutch and her family.
She married Garry Donovan in Ocala, Florida on April 6, 1990.
Donna worked at Walmart since 2016 and spent 20 years at Marion Co. Landfill as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her children Lou Ann Donovan, Peggy (George) Dresch, Susan Templeton, William (Amy) Peters and Steven (Elizabeth) Peters; seven grandchildren; sister LouiseClair; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son, Louis Earl Peters II, her parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
