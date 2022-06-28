Robert Edward HorwoodAug. 14, 1930 - June 27, 2022

Robert Edward Horwood, born on Aug. 14, 1930, in Marquette, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
The son of Russell W. Horwood and Hazel Sorenson, he graduated from East Lansing High School in 1948. That is where he met and married Nancy L. Reed (1939-2004) in 1948. They resided in Owosso. They had two daughters, Barbara (Thomas) Goodwin and Sharon (Curt) Vincent.
Robert married Patricia A. Stevens on May 6, 2006. During retirement, the couple traveled the country in their motorhome and spent winters in Arizona.
During his 28 years of service in the United States Army, Lt. Colonel Horwood served in the Korean War. He was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America-Michigan Chapter (MOAA).
As one would expect from so many full years, he found ways to fill everyone with new and exciting pursuits. He was a soldier in the Korean war; a graduate of the Michigan State University College of Business; a salesman at Midland Ross and Midwest Abrasive; a professor of marketing and small business management at Lansing Community College; an insurance agent for Cadwallader-Lord-Hahn; Target Industries; an RV enthusiast; world traveler; Escapee RV Club member; volunteer for Bo’s Believers Relay for Life Team; shot glass collector; woodworker; stand-up comic; co-founder of the cystic fibrosis benefit for the Life Underwriters Association with Mitch Mcloskey; and an active member of the First Church of God.
He is survived by wife Patricia; daughters Barbara (Tom) Goodwin and Sharon (Curt) Vincent; granddaughter Tammy (Jhon) Hickey; grandsons Bo Vincent and Cody (Kylee) Vincent; stepdaughters Dorene Stevens and Stacy (Chris) Cordier; stepgranddaughters Ciara Stauffer and Danielle Hooven; stepgrandsons Dane Stauffer and Cory Stevens; great-grandsons Jhoshua (Tyler) Hickey and Jhakab Hickey; and special pet Ollie.
He was preceded in death by his first loving wife of 56 years Nancy L. Horwood, parents Russel W. Horwood and Hazel (Clare) Reynolds; brothers Richard Horwood and William Horwood; grandson David E. White and Stepson Craig Stevens.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Watkins Brothers of Owosso and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the First Church of God prior to the 11 a.m. service. A graveside service will follow at The Maple River Cemetery on Bennington Rd. A dinner will follow at First Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Church of God.
Online condolences may be shared with Robert’s family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
