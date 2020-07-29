Age 90, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1929, to Carl and Grace (Beals) Cox in Deming, Indiana.
For 33 years, Becky worked for Indiana Bell Telephone, retiring in 1980 as the methods assistant and office supervisor. She was very active in Westfield Friends Church and attended Westside Christian Church in Okeechobee, Florida.
Becky was active in Pioneers of America, Purdue Home Extension, Open Doors of Washington Township, Cancer Board, Yellow Pages Organization and a quilting club. She formerly served as secretary/treasurer of West Grove Cemetery. Becky volunteered with Buck Head Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in Florida and was a TOPS life member.
She is survived by her stepdaughter Martha (Dan) Jones; siblings George (Marilyn) Cox, Bill Cox, Sue (Bob) Bulthaup, Maedean (Ron) Tower and Norman (Libby) Cox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband Marion Ellis; stepson Fred Ellis; and siblings Steve Cox, Ruby Hair and Arthur Cox.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Todd Hair will officiate. Burial will be at Summit Lawn Cemetery in Westfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beals/Cox Mission or Marion Ellis Preaching Funds and mailed to Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Condolences may be shared at randallroberts.com.
