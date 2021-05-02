Age 84, of Webster, New York, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021.
James was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Jim was raised in Alabama near Huntsville. He spent 58 years with his beloved wife, Kay. Together they built a life full of love, family, and God, in Owosso. They relocated to Webster to be near their daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, golf and the outdoors.
James was an avid fan of the Thomas Titans football team for which his three grandsons played football and granddaughter cheered. He made many trips from Owosso to spend time with his grandchildren and never missed a single dance recital. After relocating to Webster, Jim spent many days sharing his snacks and Oreo cookies with his great grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Big Papa.”
Jim had a lifetime of stories and memories that he loved to share. He was a great storyteller and many started with “I was a hillbilly from Alabama.”
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife Kathryn Leckrone Bullock; daughters Kimberly (Douglas) Indovina and Tammy Bullock; son Woodbridge; grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher (Tacianna), Lindsey (Eric), Jason and Mackinac; great-grandchildren Eliana, James, Annaliese, Alexandra and Evalyn; brothers Ben Arther and Joe Edison Bullock; and sisters Dorothy Elizabeth Bradney and Clara Bea Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Barton Roland and Mary Lee Bullock; son Jason Bullock; and siblings Roland Leland, John Ed Nolton, Charlie Odell, Barton Roland, Nathan Daniel, Helen Jessie, Leonard and Gene Otto Bullock.
The viewing will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, followed by the funeral service at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52.
