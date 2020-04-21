Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
The family will have a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. A public celebration to honor Arnold will take place at a later date.
Arnold was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Owosso; the son of Arnold W. and Virgie (Newport) Kindred.
He was a 1949 graduate of Owosso High School and attended General Motors Institute (Kettering University) in Flint for two years.
Arnold was a member of the Eagles and Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
Arnold married Lois Ann Taft June 9, 1951; she predeceased him Dec. 30, 2011.
He retired from General Motors after 37 years of service as a tool-and-die maker.
Arnold is survived by his children Teresa (JayTee) Morton, Denise (Rick) Bean, Donna (Chris) Kobe and Nancy (Mitch) Keeton; son-in-law Dean Ison; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents, daughter Janet Ison and sister Novella Maloney.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
