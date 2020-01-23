Age 99, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Pleasant View exactly one month from her 100th birthday.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with the Rev. Alice Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of service.
Naomi was the daughter of Fred and Margaret (Steinbauer) Serr, born in Corunna Feb. 21, 1920.
She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1938 and attended the Owosso Business College for two years.
Naomi married W. Bryce Jacobs at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Corunna June 3, 1944. He predeceased her Oct. 31, 1996.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Naomi was a member of the United Methodist Women and served as secretary for many years. She was an avid quilter and volunteered at the Shiawassee County Fair for 46 years as the superintendent of the open class bake goods department. Naomi was also the Hazelton Township correspondent for The Argus-Press, as well as serving on the Hazelton Township Election Board.
Naomi is survived by her children Sylvia Nations and Kyle (Mary Lou) Jacobs; grandchildren Patrick (Patty) Nations, Lee (Rhonda) Nations, Katie (Chad) Marble and Gordon (Samantha) Jacobs; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bryce, brother Fred “Bud” (Maxine) Serr and son-in-law John Nations.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
