Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Milan was born Sept. 21, 1937, in New Lothrop, the son of Henry and Agnes (Duda) Stasa.
He attended Chesaning High School through 11th grade and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-60, and served an additional two years in the Naval Reserves. Milan then went on to pipe fitter apprentice school for four years.
Milan married Linda Dianne John at St. Paul Catholic Church on Jan. 20, 1962. They made their home in Owosso, where they raised their family and still currently reside. Milan was employed through the years at Kroger, Universal Electric and retired from General Motors V-8 plant after 32 years of service.
Milan enjoyed being a lifelong member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association. He was an avid pike fisherman and hunter and spent over 60 years enjoying these sports at his family’s property at Hubbard Lake. Among many things, Milan enjoyed traveling with family and friends, playing the polkas on his accordion, and euchre nights with his card club friends. He took pride throughout his life watching his children and grandchildren at many sporting events and extracurricular activities.
Milan is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Dianne; sons Daniel (Anne) Stasa and Michael Stasa; daughter Heidi (Donald) Jacks; grandchildren Caitlin (Mathew) Norton, Timothy (Rachel) Stasa, Thomas (Kimberly) Stasa, Mary Stasa, Brady Stasa, Darren (Sarah) Jacks and Austin (fiance Mercedes) Jacks; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Abigail Norton; as well as other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Agnes, brothers Henry Stasa and John Kovarcik and son Thomas.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.