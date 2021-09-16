Age 52, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Sept, 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 16, 1969, the daughter of Ramon and Marge (Priestely) Haddix in Shelbyville, Indiana. Angela attended schools in Atlanta and received her bachelor’s degree from Baker College.
She was a nanny for many years and also sold makeup. On Oct. 16, 1993, she married Arthur R. Wahl in Corunna. She enjoyed scrapbooking, teaching and spending time gardening.
Angela is survived by her husband of 27 years, Arthur; sons Elijah, Joshua and Nehemiah; sisters Amanda (Rick) Miller, of Washington, and Tisha (Robert) Aulaumea, of Washington; brother Walt (Kathy) Haddix, of Missouri; and her mother, of Washington.
Cremation has taken place and further services will be announced.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
