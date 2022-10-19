James M. King

Husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a fireman’s memorial at 6:45 p.m. and a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. A Knights service will follow.
James was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Owosso, the son of James and Eleanor (Ryan) King.
He graduated from Owosso High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy.
James married the love of his life Patricia Kenney in Owosso on Aug. 25, 1962. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with family and close friends.
He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus (fourth degree), the International Association of Firefighters and was captain of Owosso Fire Department for several years. James enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s events. He also enjoyed playing golf, pool at the K of C and helping others. Whether he was answering the bell at the fire department or assisting family and friends with a home improvement project, James could always be counted on to help. He will be remembered for quick wit, strong Catholic faith and love of family.
James was a firefighter and EMT for the Owosso Fire Department for over 30 years before retiring in October 2000.
James is survived by wife Patricia; children William (Mary Ann) King, Timothy (Stacey) King, Lisa (Jeff) Fookes and Valerie (Ryan) Francis; grandchildren Ryan and Logan Fookes, Alexandra (Mario) Brescilli, Katherine and William King, Jameson, Eleanor, Rowan and Maclane Francis, Kyle (Coryn) White and Sarah (LeRoy) Yaney; five great-grandchildren; siblings Nancy (David) Yanik, David (Mary) King, Diane (Gary) Miller, Janet (James) Collins and Martin (Patricia) King; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by father James King, mother Eleanor King and baby sister Maryann.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
