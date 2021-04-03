Lt. Col. Glen Winford Buschman, USAF (Ret.)

A distinguished veteran of World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War and the Cold War, passed away peacefully March 13, 2021, at the home of, and in the company of, his nephew John Buschman and his family in Hollywood, Florida, at the age of 98.
Glen was born in rural Weatherford, Oklahoma, to Henry and Martha (Friesen) Buschman, children of German Mennonite immigrants from Russia, on Dec. 22, 1922. His parents operated a small gas station, car repair garage, grocery and tourist cabins along the famed Route 66 until the 1930s. The Dust Bowl and Great Depression forced the family to move to Michigan to seek a new life.
Glen spent the remainder of his boyhood and teen years living in Michigan’s Oscoda and Shiawassee counties, graduating from Owosso High School in 1940, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Yeomans, whom he married in 1942.
Glen began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a private in early 1941, rising quickly to master sergeant by 1943 while assigned to support heavy bomber operations over Germany from bases in England in World War II.
In 1944, he earned a field commission while assisting with recovery operations in liberated France. After his postwar discharge, Glen continue to serve in reserve until recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring in 1972.
By then, Glen had served our country and allies from stations in Biloxi, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Waltham, Massachusetts; Rome; New York; Great Falls, Montana; Sacramento, California; Labrador, Canada; Norwich, England; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
His final assignment before retiring was in the NATO Chief Operations Branch based in the Netherlands.
Glen’s most-repeated war story told how the HC-130 he piloted was shot down over enemy territory during the Vietnam War. Glen heroically crash-landed the aircraft, evacuating all 30 men in his charge to safety, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Upon retirement, Glen and Pat settled in Altamonte Springs, Florida, where he continued his life of service as elected city commissioner, Freemason, Shriner and volunteer with community organizations, making many longtime friends and perfecting his golf and bowling skills.
Glen was predeceased by wife Pat in 1981; by their sons Thomas and Richard; and by his brothers Albert, Merrill and Melvin.
He is survived by grandson, Keith, of San Diego; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A committal ceremony with military honors is being planned for a future date at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, where his remains will be placed aside those of his beloved Pat.
Those who wish to honor Glen Buschman’s life of service are encouraged to make monetary, in-kind and/or personal time contributions to their local hospice organizations, a group for which Glen had enormous respect and appreciation and where he often volunteered.
