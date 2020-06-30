Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
The family will host services at a later date.
Betty was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Corunna, the daughter of Wilbur and Lena (Fields) Hawkins.
She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1948.
Betty enjoyed bowling, traveling, taking motorcycle trips and visits to the casino.
She married George Skinner in June 1968; he predeceased her March 19, 2013.
Betty was a homemaker and mother of seven children. She spent her life raising and caring for her family and was employed through the years as a bartender and supervisor at the American Legion.
Betty is survived by her children Sandy (Doug) Babcock, Kirt (Susie) Skinner, Pat (Hal) Graber, Ed (Kyle) Eldred, Barry (Janice) Skinner, Virginia (Mark) Charland and Lisa Skinner; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Dawn) Hawkins; other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and siblings Barb Rock, Bob Hawkins and Junior Hawkins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
