It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Gail Keys of Fort White, Florida, born in Worcester, Massachusetts, who passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 84, leaving to mourn family and friends.
You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family at evanscarterfh.com.
She was loved and cherished by many people including her parents Lewis H. Peters and Anna Consigli Peters; husband Winchester H. Keys; sons David H. Keys (Felicia) and Brandon L. Keys (Kristyn); brother George Keys; grandchildren Isabella A. Keys, Alexander L. Keys and Steven H. Keys (Lauren); daughter Deborah A. Keys; and siblings Verna Fury, Lorraine Easterwood and Lewis Peters, Jr. She was also cherished by nieces and nephews.
A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the First United Methodist Church of High Springs (17405 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.