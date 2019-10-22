Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Meadows.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Church of Christ with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Joan was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Owosso, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Watson) Sperry.
She was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1949, and was an active member of the First Church of Christ.
Joan had a love for singing; especially for church, the community choir and around the house. She enjoyed helping people throughout her life and spent several years as a hospice and respite volunteer. Most of all Joan looked forward to time spent with her family, cooking, baking and taking pictures of them.
She married Joseph Wagar in Owosso July 8, 1950; he predeceased her in 2005. On Jan. 24, 2009, she married Duane Veale in Owosso.
Joan retired from Memorial Healthcare after 20 years of service as a nurse tech and spent 12 years working at Pleasant View as a nurse’s aide.
She is survived by her husband Duane; children John (Sandra) Wagar of Clarkston, Jay (Landa) Wagar of Henderson and Jane (Phil) Langhals of Port Clinton, Ohio; grandchildren Lisa (Jay) Mowl, Sarah (Ian) Faber, Jonathan Wagar, Peter (Beta) Wagar, Ki Mary (Patrick) Compton, Susanna (Matthew) Henry, Mandee (Stefan) Gilwa, Sara Benson (Phil Ross), Lindsay Benson, Branden (Jill) Langhals, Logan Langhals, Kimberly (Derek) Place and Kathryn Bordes; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on they way.
Joan shared a special love with Duane’s family, embracing them all as her own. She is also survived by her sister Mary Lou Lawson and sister-in-law Mary Lou Sperry, and other loving family members and friends.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, sister Elnora Price, and brothers Charles and Ralph Sperry.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
