Barbara Jean Vizi

Age 93, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at The Meadows.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will welcome relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Barbara was born July 11, 1928, to Clifford and Georgia (Stephenson) Myers.
Barbara graduated from Owosso High School.
She married Joseph Vizi on August 28, 1948, at St. Joseph Church in Owosso. They loved visiting casinos and traveling to Florida. Barbara also enjoyed playing bingo, cards and going to garage sales. She was an avid collector of precious moments. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of their many accomplishments. She enjoyed going to Pat’s Place in Corunna for the last couple of years and loved her activities and stay at The Meadows.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Janet (Gale) Criner of Owosso and Bobbi (Curt) McLosky of Corunna; grandchildren, Amanda (James) Hampton of Owosso, Joshua (Stacey) Criner of Alma, Major Nicholas (Kelly) Criner of Chesterfield, Rachel (David) Crawford of Rogers, Arkansas, and Megan (Ryan) Berry of Grand Blanc; great-grandchildren, Zachary Burdick, Myra Unruh, Cora Criner, Hanz Criner, Zoey Criner, Britney Berry, Braxton Berry and Westin Crawford.
She was predeceased by her husband, brother-and sister-in-law, Ed and Irene Vizi.
A special thanks to the staff of Memorial Healthcare Hospice. Words cannot express the thanks to the staff of The Meadows for the loving care they gave to Barbara.
Gifts of remembrance may be made to Pat’s Place.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
