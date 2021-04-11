Age 81, of Durand, passed away peacefully March 31, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1940, in Owosso to Hugh and Doris Stull. While his memory may have slowly faded, our hearts will never forget.
From his early days of racing hydroplanes to his accomplishments as a world-class taxidermist, and with an unwavering love of nature, Hughie lived a life of adventure, honor and integrity. Above all else, he was an exceptionally cool dad and papa.
“I know he’d be a poor man if he never saw an eagle fly.” — John Denver, “Rocky Mountain High”
Hugh is survived by daughters Laurie (Eric) Parker, Lisa Brimmer, Linda (Michael) Piche, Lana (Paul) Peterson and Brandee (Joseph) Mellentine. He was a proud “papa” to 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Doris Stull, and brother Larry Stull.
At his request, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
