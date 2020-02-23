Kathryn L. Lance

Age 67, of Ashley, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, at Ashley Care Center.
She was born on May 2, 1952, in Owosso, the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Schautz) Brickhan.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1970 and had worked as an administrative assistant at RAVE.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Sandra (Richard) Lance of California; Brian (Jennifer) Gurden of Texas; Christina (Ted) Selbig of Michigan; Jeremiah (Kari) Gurden of Tenessee; Melanie (Duwayne) Porter of Indiana and Randy Lance of Indiana; brothers James (Gloria) Brichan and Gregg (Lisa) Brichan and sister Janet (Den-nis) Riggs of Owosso. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
