Age 82, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Carl was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Lyle and Eugena (Lenz) Francis.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Carl was a member of Corunna VFW Post 4005 and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was active as an usher and in the choir. He enjoyed bowling and golf. Carl loved singing and polka dancing with his wife.
He married Judy Francis in Owosso Aug. 31, 1979.
Carl was employed for many years with Complete Auto Transit and retired from Ryder Systems as a logistics manager.
Carl is survived by his wife Judy; children Kimberly (Lee) Teichman, Dawn (Gary) Johnson and Michael (Laura) Francis; grandchildren Jordan Teichman, Garrett Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Natalie Francis and Lily Francis; sister Lila Furnish; brother Jack Francis; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife Carolyn (Davis); son Mark Francis; his parents; and brothers Albert, Lester, Larry and Jerry.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association, Kidney Foundation or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
