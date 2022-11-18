Joan K Moores

Age 78, from Lennon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, at her home.
She loved the Lord, quilting, gardening and her family more than anything.
She is survived by her sons Joel Bates and James (Laurie) Bates; daughter Heather Farah; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Moores.
She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.
