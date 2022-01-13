Age 82, of Owosso, passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the First Free Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Moull and Wade Hildebrant officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and family from noon until the service Monday, at Owosso First Free Methodist Church.
Lenora was born at home on March 2, 1939 in Owosso, the daughter of Leonard and Juanita (Bennett) Hildebrant.
Lenora attended 9th-12th grade at Owosso Bible College and graduated in 1957. She transported children for Shiawassee Intermediate School District for twelve years. She was a member of the Owosso First Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending Covenant Hills Camp and Hemans Family Camp every year, where she renewed her faith in Christ with each visit and spent precious time with several of her friends. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, making blankets for her grandchildren and making other homemade items for her family and friends.
Lenora’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life and she enjoyed watching her family grow larger and larger each year; so large it took a hall to host annual gatherings. She enjoyed making peanut butter balls for her family just to watch them trying to find and devour them before dinner. It is those simple things that she did, like making peanut butter balls, even though she didn’t like them herself, just showed her uniqueness and love that she had for her family.
Lenora married Mark Lewis Rowell Sr. in Angola, Indiana, on Nov. 2, 1970.
She is survived by her son Matthew (Angela) Rowell; stepsons Mark (Shannon) Rowell Jr, Anthony (Kelly Rolfe) Rowell, Randy (Sylvia) Rowell, Rodney (Rhonda) Rowell and Gerald Rowell; daughters Debra (Timothy) Morris, Kimberlee Bryant, Denise Spencer and Tina (Doug Banta) Rowell; 31 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brothers Raymond Hildebrant, Lawrence (Sylvia) Hildebrant, Frank (Lawanda) Hildebrant and Kenneth (Janet) Hildebrant; sisters Zela (Dale) Seaton and Beulah Underhill; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Mark Lewis Rowell; brothers Gerald Hildebrant and Ronald Hildebrant; sons Scott Allen Rowell and James Hemenway II; and daughter Juanita Hildebrant.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Free Methodist Church, Covenant Hills Campground or Hemans family campground.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
