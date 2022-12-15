Lorraine Marie Beresford

Age 67, of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at McLaren Greater Lansing.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor her will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lorraine was born on May 2, 1955, in Owosso, the daughter of John William and Gladys (Robedeau) Miller. On Sept. 12, 1987 she married Robert Arnold Beresford in Clio. Lorraine was a 1973 graduate of Kearsley High School and spent her life working for the United States Postal Service. She loved photography and traveling, she had a great love for music and played the piano and clarinet. She was an excellent dart player, she was second in country in doubles and fourth in singles. Everyone who knew her will remember her for her smile and her positive outlook on life. No matter what she was facing in life, her smile was bright.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 35 years Robert; their children Matthew (Dana) Miller, Kendall Beresford and Brooke Beresford; also her brother Richard (Lisa) Miller.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Dan Miller and Lee Miller.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be directed to the Beresford family for future designation.
Online condolences, memories and pictures may be share with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
