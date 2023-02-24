Elizabeth Sue ‘Sue’ Hardaker

Age 84, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her son’s home.
Age 84, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her son’s home.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Elizabeth was born in St. Johns, on Oct. 17, 1938, the daughter of Dr. George Wilcox and Mary Louise (Wilbur) Bennett. She was a graduate of Elsie High School. She married Robert L. “Bob” Hardaker, Sr. on Dec. 5, 1956, in Elsie. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage, prior to his passing on Nov. 4, 2011. Sue had a deep interest in genealogy; she enjoyed researching her own family history and helping others in their search. She was involved in the Elsie Historical Society for many years. Sue was a gifted piano and organ player. She was faithful in her devotion to Christ and her church, the First Baptist Church of Elsie, where she played the organ for many years. She had a love of animals, especially cats. Sue worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Elsie for 40 years, serving as the postmaster for the last 20 years.
Sue is survived by her son Robert and Marcia Hardaker, II of Owosso; daughter Darlene and Curt Nickels of Ovid; grandchildren Stephanie (Scott) VanLuven, Robert (Brianna) Hardaker, III and Logan (Carolyn) Schultz; great-grandchildren Beau Hardaker, Bryer Hardaker, BrennLee Hardaker, Madison VanLuven, Mackenzie VanLuven and Monroe VanLuven; sisters Helen Bennett of Clawson, Nancy and Richard Conklin of Elsie and Linda and Bruce Moore of Aledo, Texas; brothers-in-law Mic and Barb Stoddard of Petoskey, Mike Beuerle of Freeland and Jim Turner of Brant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law Greg Schultz; and sisters-in-law Melody Weidman, Sandra (Ken) Ackerman, Kim Turner and Gail Beuerle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiawassee County Humane Society, Elsie Historical Society or First Baptist Church of Elsie.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
