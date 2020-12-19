Annette Shapiro

Age 99, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Annette was born on April 12, 1921, in Marcellus. She was a longtime resident of Owosso. She married Louis Shapiro on March 2, 1941, in Detroit.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Suzanne (Bill) Henry of Caledonia, Shirley Harris of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren John (Kristin) Gibbons, Stacy (Erik) Pedersen, Matt (Tabatha) Harris; granddaughter Elisa (Jared) McAlister; great-grandchildren Alyssa Pedersen, EJ Pedersen, Nick Pedersen, Sam Gibbons, Jake Gibbons, Emma Gibbons, Lily McAlister, Cruz McAlister.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband in 2010.
Annette was known for her brunches, baking, her sense of humor, generosity, and kindness. She and Lou loved traveling in their airstream trailer for many years. They eventually spent their winters in Arizona and winters in Traverse City. Annette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In memory of Annette and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at cookcaresbyron.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.