Ralph Dean Schroeder

Age 91, passed away Oct 21, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas, surrounded by family, due to complications following heart surgery.
He was born April 17, 1930, in Owosso, the son of Ralph and Kathleen (Foote) Schroeder.
Dean grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1948, and proudly served his country in Korea as an airman in the U.S. Air Force. He was proud to be a veteran and of the orphanage he established while being stationed in Dague, Korea.
Dean’s post-military career was wide ranging, from vehicle sales to trucking. He also owned several businesses, including a motel, insulation installation, Deca Park (a horse boarding operation), Active Mobility (a mobility assisted scooter store) and Yesterday’s Attic (a furniture store). He lived in Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona, Arkansas and Texas.
Dean was very involved with service-related organizations, notably serving several years as Post Commander, Post 93 of the American Legion located in Jasper, Arkansas, as well as District 2 Commander in Arkansas.
He helped countless men and women suffering from addiction through his involvement in Alcohol Anonymous. He was a guest speaker at many workshops and events across the country and selflessly helped others overcome adversity.
He was truly an adventurer and loved to travel, whether on his motorcycle or one of his many boats and RVs. Notably, he completed the Iron Butt Challenge riding his BMW motorcycle 1,000 miles in one day. He was known for his gift of gab as no one was a stranger for long. He loved his dogs. Mostly, he loved his family,
Dean is survived by Carmen Schroeder his best friend and wife of 42 years; children Tom (Robin) Schroeder, Doug (Mioko) Schroeder, Leigh Ann (Rick) Irland and Dave (Kathy) Schroeder; stepchildren Suzanne Kremer, Jennifer Kremer and Kurt (Sandy Coventry) Kremer; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with two more expected in March; sister-in-law Valerie Walters; and brother-in-law Bill Walters.
He was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Donna Schroeder; sister and brother-in-law Jacqueline and Harry Hevelhurst; and stepdaughters Monica Kremer and Karen Kremer.
A memorial has taken place in Edinburg, Texas, and his internment will be held at a later date in Owosso.
