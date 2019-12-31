Loren Hoberek

Age 15, of Morrice, passed away at Sparrow Health System in Lansing Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Loren died due to Influenza. She was born in Owosso Aug. 29, 2004, the daughter of John E. and Lynette Kaye (Dunn) Hoberek.
She was a sophomore at Morrice High School and enjoyed playing basketball, softball, track and almost anything to do with sports. Loren loved her school, the teachers and those she called friends. She loved doing arts and crafts and helping others.
Loren is survived by her mother Lynette; special dad, Jimmy (Cricket) Dunn; brothers Robert Hoberek of Morrice, Nicholas (Kellie) Floyd of Perry, Ryan Floyd and Chelsea Hazeltine of Perry, Corey Floyd of Florida, and John Hoberek of Owosso; special brother and sister Brandi and Jason Dunn; the love of her life, boyfriend Cody Hedger; grandfather Robert Richardson of Lake; special grandparents Linda and Bob Devinny; uncles Russell (Sue) Dunn of Haslett, Patrick Dunn of Shaftsburg and Kurt (Barbara) Dunn of Perry; nephews Dominic, Gavin, Keiton and Wyatt Floyd, Adrien Floyd and Kallen; nieces Hazel Floyd and Amarah; cousins Dustin and Abbey Dunn, Mason and Miles Dunn, Charlie and Eddie Dunn, Justin and Anna Neveau, and Lindsay Neveau; and many other cousins.
Loren was predeceased by her father, John, Grandfather Loren Dunn, Grandmother Mary Richardson, and grandparents Robert and Elaine Hoberek.
Funeral services will take place at Morrice Elementary School Friday at 11 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020. The Rev. Aaron Brawner will officiate with burial to follow at Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brother Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to a Scholarship in Loren’s name at Morrice High School to help other students. Online condolences may be sent to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
