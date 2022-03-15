Ronald Lee ‘Porkchop’ Soper

Age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Owosso Sunday, March 13, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer.
A special memorial to celebrate Ron’s life will be held at a later date.
Ronald was born May 31, 1954 in Owosso, the son of Dale Soper and Daisy Root.
Ron was a retired truck driver, a gun enthusiast, bass guitar player and an amateur radio operator. He also enjoyed aviation and war history. He had a love for his home town of Owosso and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his brother Roger (Tom); five children Tonya (Al) , Kendra (Steve), Ronnie, Tony and Bridgit; nephew Pat; two nieces Erica and Tara; along with seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his mother Daisy Root; father Dale Soper; and sister Reta Soper.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
