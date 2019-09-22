Norrita Jean (Hoffman) Durham

Age 67, of Corunna, died Sept. 18, 2019. Services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek, with the Rev. Mark Cox officiating.
Visitation will take place from noon until the time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Those desiring, may make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Norrita was born Feb. 24, 1952, in Flint, the daughter of Carl and Elizabeth (Barrett) Hoffman. She resided in Corunna after coming from New Lothrop and Flint in 1974. She married Joseph G. Durham Dec. 30, 1969, and he preceded her in death April 27, 2016. She was an avid reader.
Surviving are her children Robin (Dave) Fredrickson of Burton, Joseph Durham of Tawas, Tammy Durham of Corunna and Tim Durham of Caro; grandchildren Kylie, Jacob and Brendan; five sisters; five brothers and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
