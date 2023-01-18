Age 81, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the presence of her family.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:04 pm
Age 81, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the presence of her family.
Bonnie was born March 19, 1941, in Owosso. Bonnie was an amazing mother to her five children.
Bonnie enjoyed working at Shiawassee YMCA and JC Penney’s throughout her life until she retired in 2011. Bonnie had a special love for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Geneva (Peggy) Burman and brothers Donald (Bud) Burman and William Leon Burman.
Bonnie is survived by her sisters Janet (Charles) Wright and Velva (Arthur) Kinney; children Robert (Jerrie) Mason, Paulina (William) Heilbronn, Rhonda Duffield, Donald (Cindy) Mason and Suzetté (John) Hankerd; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Per Bonnie’s request her family will arrange a celebration of life for her.
Memorials can be made in the name of Ms. Bonnie Lee Mason’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or ASPCA.
