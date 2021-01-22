Age 69, of Perry, passed away Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
DeWayne was born in Owosso July 6, 1951, the son of Albert and Beatrice (Ostrander) Shepard. He worked for the railroad and then was a security guard for Securitas Company. DeWayne enjoyed scuba diving, water skiing, hunting and shooting.
He is survived by his children Patti (Bruce) Donaldson of Wentzville, Missouri, and Nicholas Shepard of Morrice; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Albert Shepard of Owosso; and his sister Thelma (Larry) Glick of Perry.
He was predeceased by his daughter Brandy, son Jeremy, brothers Donald and Kenneth, and sister Barbara Warren.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a graveside service announced in the spring.
Memorials are suggested to the Perry Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
