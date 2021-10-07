Age 82, of Ovid passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Maria was born in Owosso Jan. 6, 1939, to Robert and Marion Buckley.
On Oct. 25, 1958, Maria married the love of her life, Edwin “Jim” Jones.
Maria spent her life dedicated to her faith and devoted to her family.
Maria is survived by her children Terri (Charlie) LaHugh, of Owensboro, Kentucky, Ken (Becky) Jones, of Owosso, Edwin Dan (Alice) Jones, of Ovid, and Jodi Parmenter, of Ovid; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings Robert (Sharon) Buckley, JoHanna Steinacker and Michael Buckley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, son-in-law Rick Parmenter, brother James Buckley, brother-in-law Eugene Steinacker, sister-in-law Joanne Buckley and sister-in-law Judy Ward.
Services will take place Friday, Oct. 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid. Visitation is at noon with a rosary at 12:30 p.m. and Mass at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
