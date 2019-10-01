Age 71, of Owosso, formerly of Durand, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Owosso Healthcare.
Larry was born in Durand July 21, 1948, to Floyd and Donna (McCartney) Russell.
Larry is survived by his sisters Carol (Brian) Broyce-Nicholson of Owosso and Gayla “Frank” Russell-Rouke of Byron; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Donna and his grandparents.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
