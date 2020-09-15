Age 99, of Durand, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at McLaren-Flint.
A memorial service will take place at the First Baptist Church of Durand at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The Rev. Nick Boeke will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Frank Eddy was born in Plymouth June 14, 1921, the son of Frank and Marie (VanArsdale) Eddy. He spent much of his life in the Morrice, Bancroft and Durand areas. On Sept. 10, 1950, he married Mary Lou Graham. She died in 1994. In 1997, he married Ruth (Fleming) Moline.
Frank worked as a mechanic for 15 years, followed by 30 years as a fork-lift operator at General Motors. Frank was known for his musical talent, having been the soloist at many weddings, funerals and church events in the area. He was also known for his humorous stories. These abilities were helpful in his 30 years of leadership as a volunteer song leader and speaker for Sunday morning services at the Durand Senior Care Center.
Frank had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Durand for more than 60 years. On the practical side, he was a skilled wood craftsman and a true tractor enthusiast. He never missed the county fair or a Tigers baseball game.
Frank is survived by his wife Ruth; sons Timothy Eddy and Shannon Eddy; daughters Claudia Eddy and Julie (Raysin); stepchildren Deborah (Rod) Sebree, Gerald (Danelle) Moline and Wade Moline; 11 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Barbara Eddy and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, Frank was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Eddy; sisters Nina Rumery and Virginia Stinson; and great-granddaughter Megan Raysin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carriage Town Ministries of Flint or the First Baptist Church of Durand. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.