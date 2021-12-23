Carol Ann Jansen

Age 77, of Fenton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Road, with the Rev. Larry Blondin officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Carol was born Jan. 9, 1944, in Osceola Mills, Pennslyvania, the daughter of George and Nellie (Yokobosky) Mekis.
Carol was raised in the mountains of Pennsylvania and moved to Michigan where she raised a family in Owosso. She was employed at Woodard Furniture for over 20 years and retired from EDS as a Quality Control Presenter.
Carol married Robert H. Jansen, Jr. July 20, 1989, and he preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2017. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved living on Lake Ponemah and making birthday and holiday cards for family and friends.
Surviving are daughters Deanna (Robert) Goralczyk and Christine Bourdon (Kenneth Stewart); grandchildren Tyler and Drew Bourdon, Lindsey, Daniel, Lauren and Leah Goralczyk, Mandy (Anthony) Bailey and Jeff (Kasey) Stewart; great-granddaughter Hazel Bourdon; siblings George (Carol) Mekis, Eileen (Barry) Keller and John (Marianne Mekis; ex-husband Rolland Lee Bourdon); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Nellie Mekis, husband Robert H. Jansen, Jr. and sister Frances “Cookie” Merryman.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Adopt-A-Pet, Fenton. Carol’s final resting place will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
