Born Dec. 9, 1937, to William Theodore and Hazel Nelson, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, due to a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 82 years old.
Cliff was a loving husband to Katherine Irene Nelson, happily married for 65 years.
He was a father to Linda Sue (Steve) Westmoreland, of Arizona and William Clifford (Carla) Nelson Jr., of Merrill.
He worked for Grand Trunk Railroad in Durand and General Motors Union Local 326 at Fisher Body Coldwater Road plant, in Flint.
Cliff enjoyed woodworking and leather crafts.
He is survived by his children, four granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, and his sister Josephine Martin.
He was preceded by a sister and brother.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no service. If you would like to make a donation, please send it to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
