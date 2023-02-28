Wanieta Elaine Bigelow

Age 86, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing.
A cremation has taken place and a celebration of Wanieta’s life will be held at a later date. Wanieta will be buried beside her first husband at North Star Cemetery, North Star, Mich. at a later date.
Wanieta was born in North Star, on Sept. 21, 1936, the daughter of Clinton Alonzo and Hazel Thelma (Carothers) Kimmel. On April 8, 1952, Wanieta married Russell William Nieman. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1974. On June 20, 1975, Wanieta married Alton Kenneth Bigelow at their home in Elsie. They have been blessed with 47 years of marriage. Wanieta worked for ITT Hancock (Lear) for nearly 10 years.
Wanieta liked to snowmobile at the cabin up north. She and Alton rode bikes all over and walked in Elsie regularly. They enjoyed traveling with their camper for many years. They liked to take trips with Joe and Ruth and took a trip to Alaska. She loved working in her yard and tending her flower beds. When she could no longer have dogs, she began collecting stuffed animals of all sorts. She and Alton were members of Ovid Trinity Church.
She is survived by her husband Alton; four children Robert Eugene (Lyn) Nieman Sr. of Alma, Debra Lee Thayer of Ithaca, Michael Russell (Sue) Nieman of St. Louis, Mich. and Cindy Lou (Mark) Tullar of Crossville, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Ruth Malek of Ashley, Sharilyn Chilcoat of Ithaca and Rosemary Bancroft of Bad Axe; two sisters-in-law Sandra Kimmel of Brant, and Judy Kimmel of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Russell Nieman; father and mother-in-law Albert and Florence Bigelow; five brothers Lester, Duane, Ronnie, Ivan and James; infant sisters Connie, Bonnie, Joyce, Phyllis and Twilla; sister-in-law MaryLou (Tom) Rickman; and three brothers-in-law Joseph Malek, Joe Bancroft and James Chilcoat.
