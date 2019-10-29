Age 93, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Lodge of Durand.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Saturday.
Charles was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Durand, the son of George and Madeline (Shier) Johnson.
He attended Durand High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Charles was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a very talented woodworker, making all kinds of shelves, tables and other items throughout the years.
He married Lorraine Joan (Kautz) Johnson in Flint April 21, 1951.
Charles retired from the Grand Trunk Railroad.
Charles is survived by his wife Lorraine; daughters Debra (Tom) Yankee and Sharon Mundy; sons Kurt Johnson and Marc Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings Annibel Sharp, George Johnson Jr. and Donald Johnson; and special daugher-in-law Charlotte.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
