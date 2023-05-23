Patricia ‘Patti’ Ann Cook

Age 70, loving wife and mother passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Patti was born on May 22, 1952, in Detroit, to Bill and Grace (Murphy) Wolter. She was a proud graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School and took classes for four years at Michigan State University to continue developing her skills.
She was so proud of her career, working as the manager for the city of Lansing’s Economic Development Corporation. During her 16 year tenure, she was able to work with local businesses to help make Lansing a better place for all, before ultimately retiring in 2006.
On July 14, 1979, she was married for a second time to the love of her life, William (Bill) Cook. Together they raised five wonderful children — Stephanie, Kristen and Melissa; and sons, Jon and Michael. Patti was a huge Marvel movie aficionado and enjoyed reading her James Patterson novels at night. She could be found enjoying her time with Bill, watching Detroit and MSU games together.
In her later years, after retiring, Patti stayed active in her community. She was often volunteering and not only served as a board member for various groups, but often took a lead role. She loved living on Scenic Lake and maintaining their house and property. She also enjoyed participating in the community events and was a Scenic Lake Board member for many years.
Spending time with family was one of the things she always made time for and enjoyed immensely, whether it be at home on the lake or on one of the many family vacations she coordinated. She was known for her outgoing personality and could carry on a conversation with anyone at any time.
There was such a special way about her, it would make an individual feel like they were not only invited, but welcomed with open arms.
Patti was preceded in death by her husband Bill and parents Bill and Grace.
She is survived by her children Jon (Tammy), Stephenie (Craig), Michael (May), Kristen (Kevin) and Melissa; grandchildren T.K. (Kirstie), Justin, Brittany (Megan), Aiden, Mikayla, Rhys and Marina; great-grandchildren Morgan, Kami, Gavin, Jaxson and Waverly; brother Bill (Sandra); nephews Brian (Anita) and James; brother-in-law Larry (Nadine); niece Shellie (Mike); and nephew Scott.
A visitation for Patti will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 28, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912, followed by a funeral service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy High School, Farmington Hills, on Patti’s behalf. mhsmi.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at grlansing.com for the Cook family.
