Age 78, of Farwell, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in Genesee County.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Harold was the son of Harold T. and Lucille (LaForest) Ahlson Sr., born in Traverse City Aug. 24, 1942.
Harold married Nancy Kuberski in Flint June 22, 1964. They were married 51 years before she preceded him in death.
Harold was a graduate of Flushing High School. He loved to laugh and make others laugh; enjoyed cards with friends, sightseeing, fishing and snowmobiling.
Harold was a proud union truck driver for 35-plus years.
Harold is survived by his sons Anthony (Shannon) Ahlson and Gunnar Ahlson, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and special furry buddy, Ozzy.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he was predeceased by his parents and sister Deanna (Ahlson) Roth.
