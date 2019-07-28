Dr. Thomas L. Goupil

Age 77, of Durand, passed away July 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bethany Bible Baptist Church, 811 Oak St., Durand, with the Rev. Rudy Grantham officiating. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Friday until the time of service at the church. Private Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Bethany Bible Baptist Church.
Thomas was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Whittemore, the son of Basil E. and Ester (Summerville) Goupil. He married Margaret R. McHugh in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 28, 1963. Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wasp as a radioman, serving from 1960 to 1964. He was “born again” at the age of 36. He enrolled at Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Missouri. Thomas accepted the call to be a Pastor at Gilead Baptist Church in Owosso in 1978, serving there for 13 years. He then became Pastor at Bethany Bible Baptist Church in 1992 until early 2019, when he retired due to health reasons. During his Pastorate at Bethany, Thomas continued his education and received a Doctorate in Philosophy in May 1999.
Surviving are: His beloved wife Maggie; children, Maureen Ann (Todd) Hartson, Shannon Mary (David) Coe, Michael Basil Goupil, and Michelle Lee (Adam) O’Donnell; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Ted (Pat) Goupil and Bill (Mary Ann) Goupil; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Thomas was preceded in death and is now reunited with: his parents; an infant son; sisters, Joann, Janet, Judy, and Joyce. Online tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.