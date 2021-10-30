Deborah ‘Debbie’ Gorte

Passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. R.B. Ouellette officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Deborah was born 83 years ago in Illinois and married the love of her life, John Gorte, almost 30 years ago.
Being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother was the most rewarding experience of her life.
Over the years she was active in the Owosso VFW and Saginaw VA. She served as the Owosso VFW auxiliary president, the 9th District president and the state of Michigan auxiliary representative. She enjoyed cooking for the homeless and Christmas drives for veterans and others in need.
She organized many large welcome home events for veterans and was noted for bringing a national gospel group, “The Blackwoods,” to Owosso for a fundraiser in support of the Owosso VFW.
Debbie retired from Saginaw Steering Gear and was a Scentsy consultant until her passing.
She leaves behind her loving husband, John; children Shannon (the late Bob) McAndrew, Kevin Zimmerman, Chris (Cheryl) Zimmerman, Phil Zimmerman, Kianna (Dave) Albrecht, Rick Clark and Brandy LeConte; stepdaughter Lori; cookie buddy, Hank; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Corneils and Margarett Meacham; daughter Kelly; granddaughter Linda and many other close family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fidler’s Green.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.