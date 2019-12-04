Age 73, of Byron, passed away unexpectedly Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
Lynda was born in Flint April 19, 1946, to Leon Louis Hartwick Jr. and Joyce Jacqueline Lincoln.
Lynda is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Matznick, whom she married Nov. 20, 1963; children Rodney (Laura) Matznick Jr., Brenda (Rich) Joslin, Danny (Debbie) Matznick and Darrel Matznick; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother Tracy Hartwick; and sister Karla (Ronnie) Eaton.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your local Veterans Administration. Online condolences may be sent to Lynda’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
