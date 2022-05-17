Rebecca ‘Becky’ Sue Harris

Age 69, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the home of her son in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Rebecca was born April 18, 1953, to Maurice and Thelma (Nethaway) Harris in Owosso. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1971.
She lived for many years in Boyne City, where she was an active community leader involved in the Boyne City Farmer’s Market and Challenge Mountain.
She moved two years ago to New Hampshire to be close to her beloved family, especially her three adoring grandsons, Harris, Griffin and William Sparling who greatly miss Grammy.
She is survived by husband Tom Greetis of Exeter; sons Ben (Abigail) Sparling (three grandsons) and David D’Amour, both of New Hampshire; sisters Mable Reid of Owosso, JoAnn (Cliff) Haut of Trumbill, Connecticut and Mary (Howard) Stone of Bemidji, Minnesota; brothers Chuck (Ada) Harris of Henderson, Nevada, Jack Harris of East Hampton, Connecticut and George (Paula) Harris of Laingsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Challenge Mountain, a nonprofit organization Becky and Tom seriously supported for many years. Challenge Mountain was the first independent customizable skiing program in northern Michigan, established to enrich individuals of all ages with disabilities to participate in skiing and many other events.
The participants may take advantage of the year around programs at no cost. Visit challengemtn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.